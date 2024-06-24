McDonald's launches 4 item ‘Meal Deal' for $5 on menus this week

McDonald's is about to launch a $5 "Meal Deal" for a limited time as the Chicago-based burger chain aims to combat rising inflation.

“We heard our fans loud and clear – they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA said in a release.

According to officials, the $5 "Meal Deal" will available starting on June 25 and includes four items:

A McChicken or McDouble

Four-piece chicken nuggets

Small fries

Small drink

It is expected to be available for about a month nationwide, according to multiple reports.

In addition to the $5 meal deal, the company noted franchisees across the U.S. are offering their own specials, including some like "buy one get one for $1 breakfast sandwiches" or mix and match deals and more. Customers will need to check deals at their local McDonald's to find out if any are being offered.

Erlinger previously said he hopes customers will find the company’s upcoming deals “meaningful.”

“It’s clear that we — together with our franchisees — must remain laser-focused on value and affordability,” Erlinger said.

Recently, McDonald’s fought back on criticism of its price increases after viral tweets and media reports claimed some locations were selling Big Mac combo meals for as much as $18.

In a post on the company’s website last month, Erlinger said reports suggesting the price of the average Big Mac has doubled since 2019 were false. McDonald’s said the average U.S. Big Mac was $4.39 in 2019 and now costs $5.29, a 20.5% increase.

“For a brand that proudly serves nearly 90% of the U.S. population every year, we feel a responsibility to make sure the real facts are available,” Erlinger said.

Erlinger acknowledged that he and many franchisees were frustrated by a post on X last summer about a Big Mac meal in Connecticut that cost $18, calling the price “an exception.” He noted that franchisees own and operate 95% of U.S. McDonald’s locations and set their own pricing but “work hard to minimize the impact of price increases.”

Still, the Chicago burger giant said the cost of some items have seen bigger price jumps than the Big Mac. The average price of medium fries was $2.29 in 2019 and is $3.29 now, a 44% increase.

McDonald’s said the average price of all menu items has risen 40% over the last five years, to account for a 40% average increase in the cost of labor, paper and food. That is higher than overall consumer prices, which have increased 21% since December 2019, according to government figures.

McDonald’s saw a marked slowdown in store traffic in the first three months of this year as inflation-weary customers in the U.S. and other big markets ate out less often. As a result, the company promised more deals.