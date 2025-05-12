McDonald's announced plans Monday for its biggest hiring "surge" in years.

The world's largest hamburger chain, based in Chicago, said it plans to hire up to 375,000 employees in U.S. restaurants this summer.

The news follows the company's plans to add up to 900 new restaurants in the country by 2027.

“I often think about the time I spent working in our restaurants as a General Manager, and it was immediately clear that crew members are the heart and soul of this brand,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “They go above and beyond to take care of our customers, and it’s our job to take care of and create opportunities for them. When you put on an apron for a shift at McDonald’s, you’re building skills you’ll carry with you for life.”

But it also comes as McDonald’s store traffic fell further than expected in the first quarter, according to reports earlier this month.

The trouble was particularly acute in the U.S., where same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — slumped 3.6%. That was the biggest U.S. decline McDonald’s has seen since 2020, when a pandemic shuttered stores and restaurants and other public spaces nationwide.

McDonald's Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said lower- and middle-income consumers, worried about inflation and the economic outlook, cut back on fast food during the January-March period.

Industrywide traffic from consumers making $45,000 per year or less was down by double-digit percentages, he said, and traffic from middle-income consumers was down nearly as much. Only traffic from those making $100,000 or more remained solid, he said.

“We believe McDonald’s can weather these difficult conditions better than most,” Kempczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors. “However, we’re not immune to the volatility in the industry or the pressures that our consumers are facing.”

The Chicago-based chain has responded by introducing a U.S. McValue menu, which lets customers buy one item for $1 when they buy a full-priced item. It also announced that its $5 Meal Deal will run through the rest of this year. That deal was introduced last June and extended several times.

The company has also introduced a number of new menu items, including two permanent ones for the first time in years.