Mayors ask Biden to pardon Jesse Jackson Jr.

Nine Chicago-area mayors sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday seeking a pardon for former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., the namesake son of the legendary civil rights leader who was honored at last month's Democratic National Convention.

In 2013, Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiring with his then-wife, Sandi Jackson, to illegally use $750,000 in campaign funds for personal purposes. He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and served about half of that term behind bars before being released to a halfway house in March 2015 to finish the sentence.

"We worked with him on a regular basis. His concern and care for his constituents' needs were always present," the mayors of South Chicago suburbs wrote. "Like you, we also make decisions that affect people in their everyday life. Oftentimes we must reflect upon 'never judging a man based on his worst day.' We believe that Congressman Jackson has better days ahead."

The push for a pardon comes the day after Biden's son, Hunter, pleaded guilty to federal tax charges. Earlier this year, the younger Biden was convicted on three counts related to his illegal purchase of a handgun. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that the president remains committed to his promise not to pardon his son.

The White House declined to comment on the mayors' request that Biden pardon Jackson Jr.

This is not the first time elected officials have appealed to Biden on Jackson Jr.'s behalf. Several members of Congress — including Jackson Jr.'s successor, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill. — have encouraged the president in recent years to use his pardon power to help the former lawmaker. So has Jackson Jr.'s father.

The 82-year-old Reverend Jesse Jackson, who is battling Parkinson's Disease, appeared on stage in a wheelchair at the Democratic convention Aug. 19. Surrounded by fellow civil rights leaders, he received a long standing ovation.

Biden issued blanket pardons for certain marijuana offenses in 2022 and 2023, moves that together affected thousands of people who were convicted on drug-related charges. Outside of that, he has been sparing in his use of the constitutional power to grant pardons.

The Justice Department lists 25 people who were pardoned by Biden since he took office in January 2021. Donald Trump pardoned more than 140 people, including former members of Congress, political allies and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law. Presidents often issue bursts of pardons in their final days in office, and most of Trump's were granted between his November 2020 defeat and his departure from the White House a little more than two months later.

