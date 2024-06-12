One woman killed, another critically injured in double shooting in NJ town: Police

One woman was killed and another suffered critical injuries in a double shooting in a New Jersey town, law enforcement said, and police have taken the alleged shooter into custody.

Officers responded to the shooting Wednesday morning outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue in Carteret, according to the borough's mayor, Dan Reiman. Two women were found with gunshot wounds in a driveway and both were airlifted to nearby hospitals in critical condition, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

One of the women died from her injuries, while the was still in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. The identity of the victim who died is being held until family can be notified.

The incident shut down parts of Carteret's business district and resulted in nearby Minue School, which is located half a mile away from the shooting, to be placed on lockdown as a cautionary measure.

Investigators with the Carteret Police Department and the county prosecutor's office shared a photo (below) of a man in his 20s or 30s believed to be the suspect in the shootings, who was seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue shortly after the shots were fired. Mayor Reiman said the suspect had been taken into custody later Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said they heard about a half-dozen gunshots around 9 a.m. One man said that just moments after he heard the shots ring out, he saw the suspected gunman.

"As he was coming down, he slowed down, started walking slowly in front of us. My uncle said he saw him put the gun in his left pocket and he had a phone in his right hand like he was talking to someone," said the witness, who did not wish to be identified.

Chopper 4 was over the location of the possible shooting where police and first responders were seen combing the area. Officers and K-9 units were seen scouring the city as well.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Carteret Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.