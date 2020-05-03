May Is Mental Health Awareness Month: What to Know

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely brought many changes to how you live your life, and with it uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last and what the future will bring.

Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. And mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen. It’s important to learn self-care strategies and get the care you need to help you cope. It may require you seeking professional help.

Remember that one out of five U.S. adults experience a mental illness at some point in their lives. This is increasing and a threat to first responders across the country.

While suicide is the most devastating outcome of mental illness, there are a host of other, more common effects that many of our brothers and sisters live with every day. They include:

Anger, anxiety, aggressiveness

Depression

Insomnia

Erratic or impulsive behavior

Substance abuse, including prescription drugs

It is import we raise our awareness to this growing concern. We all experience difficult times and stress in our lives, and no one should feel ashamed in seeking help to manage those times.

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Month, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the country’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

If you feel you are suffering from any of the above or may need counseling, contact a licensed qualified therapist.

The National SuicidePrevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24 hour support. The Crisis Text Line allows people to text 'Home' to 741-741 to connect with crisis counselors.

Sam DiGiovanna is a 35-year fire service veteran. He started with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, served as Fire Chief at the Monrovia Fire Department and currently serves as Chief at the Verdugo Fire Academy in Glendale.