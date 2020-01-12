‘Disastrous’ Fire Forces Major Evacuation, Knocks Out Power to Half of NJ Town

What to Know A massive fire in Somerset County consumed at least five buildings, forced over 100 residents to evacuate

PSE&G reported at least half the town's customers were without power

Despite the extensive damage and the terrifying sight to downtown residents, no injuries have been reported

A massive fire in Somerset County consumed at least five buildings, forced over 100 residents to evacuate and shut down an NJ Transit station on Sunday night.

Fire officials say the blaze reportedly started around 8 p.m. at an empty apartment that was under construction near Mountain Avenue and East Main Street in Bound Brook, New Jersey, before it jumped across the street to another apartment building, also under construction.

Strong, gusty winds helped spread the blaze, which was brought under control several hours later.

The raging flames then took over two other houses and an electronic store. Despite the extensive damage and the terrifying sight to downtown residents, no injuries have been reported.

"This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures," the Bound Brook Police Department initially said on Facebook.

Over 100 residents in the area were evacuated due to the flames and smoke condition and around 3,000 people, or half of the town, were without power late Sunday as firefighters continued to completely take down the fire.

It was not immediately clear whether the outage was intentional.

Keep all the officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel in Bound Brook tonight in your thoughts and prayers. #FirstResponders pic.twitter.com/PT3x16k4JE — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) January 13, 2020

"We are receiving hundreds of calls to our dispatch centers. Please do not call asking for updates or information. Save the phone lines for TRUE EMERGENCIES!" the police department added.

NJ Transit had to suspend service between Bridgewater and Dunellen on the Raritan Valley Line because the smoke and flames impacted the rail. The service was resumed Monday morning but the trains will not be stopping at Bound Brook Station.

The station will be closed all of Monday as the investigation into what caused the fire continues.

According to the Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the massive fire that broke out on Sunday evening has caused many road closures in Bound Brook and, "as a result, Somerset County Transportation is adjusting its public transit routes to avoid these areas. The shuttles impacted by the road closures include DASH, CAT1, SCOOT R1 & R2."

Officials urge commuters to contact Somerset County Transportation for more information.

The fire started in an unoccupied complex called the Meridia Downtown, which Bound Brook Borough Councilman Abel Gomez said included 174 apartments and retail space. Gomez said the apartment complex across the street - also under construction - had space for 60 residential units and a restaurant.

The councilman said the destroyed complexes were developed with private funding and within the downtown redevelopment zone. The area had suffered a series of floods over the past two decades, and the apartments were supposed to be part of a downtown renaissance following the 2016 completion of a flood control project.

"Bound Brook was in the process of a renaissance," Gomez said. "After all the floods we've had here, and now we have this fire."