Massachusetts

Student From US Dies in Airbnb Balcony Fall During Mexico Vacation

Leah Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 20-year-old woman who was originally from Newburyport, Massachusetts, died while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.

Leah "Lee" Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University in Boston, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mass General Hospital.

Pearse was locked out of her Airbnb in Cancún early in the morning on Jan. 6, when she tried to get inside through the third floor balcony. She slipped, fell and died instantly, according to her obituary.

The 20-year-old was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for others that her presence was bright and brilliant for all who knew her," her obituary said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pearse graduated from the Classical Academy at Haverhill High School in 2020.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMexicoAirbnbCANCUNHaverhill
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us