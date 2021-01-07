Capitol Riot

Maryland Company Fires Employee Who Stormed Capitol Wearing Badge

After the company reviewed the photos, the employee was fired for cause

By Associated Press

Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man who wore his company badge while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was fired Thursday by his Maryland employer.

Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick said in a statement that it was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar badge was seen inside the Capitol on Wednesday during the security breach. The statement said that after the company reviewed the photos, the unidentified employee was fired for cause. No additional details were released.

The statement also said any of Navistar's workers who demonstrate dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will lose their jobs.

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep the president in the White House.

