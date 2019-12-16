Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Hits No. 1 After 25 Years

Mariah Carey may not care about the presents, but she got a big gift Monday when her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" became a No. 1 single — 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the Christmas anthem hit the top of the Hot 100 chart for the first time since it was released in 1994, NBC News reports. Though the song has topped the Holiday 100 chart for 38 weeks, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has never reigned atop the multi-genre chart before.

"We did it," Carey tweeted in response to the news.

Also on Monday, Carey joined Billy Eichner for a holiday-themed episode of "Billy on the Street" that celebrated her iconic song's 25th anniversary.

