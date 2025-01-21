Trump administration

Marco Rubio has been sworn in as America's Secretary of State

The former Florida senator is the first of Trump’s cabinet nominees to swear in to his appointed role.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vice President JD Vance has sworn in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, the first of Trump’s cabinet nominees to take the job.

Rubio said Trump’s primary priority will be furthering the United States’ interests and that anything the government and State Department do must make the country stronger, safer or more prosperous.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“If it doesn’t do one of those three things, we will not do it,” Rubio said.

Rubio, the former Republican senator from Florida, is among the least controversial of Trump’s nominees and his vote was a decisive 99-0.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Vance, who served as a senator alongside Rubio, called him a “bipartisan solutions seeker.”

Rubio replaces Antony Blinken, who served as the country's 71st Secretary of State.

Here are five things to know about Sen. Marco Rubio.

Congressional GOP leaders heading to the White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are heading to the White House to meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Trump administration Jan 20

Trump moves swiftly to implement new agenda

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Trump executive actions likely to face pushback from the courts

News Jan 20

Trump pardons 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters, abandons Biden-era policies

It’s the first formal sit down for the GOP leadership teams including Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso and the new president as they chart priorities with the sweep of Republican power in Washington.

Despite an ambitious 100-days agenda, the Republican-led Congress isn’t on the same page on some of the basics of their ideas and strategies as they rush to deliver tax cuts for the wealthy, mass deportations and other priorities for Trump.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us