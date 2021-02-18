Mars

Maps and Images: Follow NASA's Perseverance Rover as It Explores Mars

Follow the Perseverance rover as it begins its exploration of the Red Planet.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NASA landed its fifth rover on Mars Thursday after a nearly seven-month journey capped by a 12,000-mph blast through the Martian atmosphere and a gentle touchdown. 

Now, the work of science and exploration begins. 

Perseverance, built at JPL in Pasadena, is the most advanced rover on the planet. The SUV-sized rover has a suite of science equipment and even a small helicopter that will eventually deploy in a Mars exploration first. 

Powered by plutonium, the rover landed in a 5-by-4-mile strip on an ancient river delta that’s filled with pits, cliffs and rocks. The rover will send back images of its surroundings within hours of landing. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

winter weather 4 hours ago

Crisis in Texas: Power Outages Persist as Water, Food Shortages Mount

LX Feb 8

Watch LIVE: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars

It also will capture audio of Mars with an array of advanced microphones. 

NASA and JPL provided the following resources for users to explore Mars along with Perseverance. 

Map

Where’s Perseverance? Use this interactive and updated map to track the rover’s location at Jezero Crater as it searches for signs of ancient life.

Images

The first images arrived shortly after landing. Click here for updates as more spectacular views of Mars are sent back to Earth.

Sounds

Several microphones will capture audio of the Red Planet. Here's some of what NASA hopes to captured.

Twitter

It call drill for soil samples and has an onboard science lab, so of course Perseverance can tweet. Follow the rover here.

This article tagged under:

Marsmars perseverance rover
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us