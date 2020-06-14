recall alert

Manufacturer Recalls Nearly 43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Shipped Nationwide

The affected products were produced June 1

FILE -Ground beef is portioned onto trays in the meat department of a supermarket in Illinois, on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Saturday, the USDA issued a recall notice for ground beef products shipped to stores across the country.
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores across the country were recalled Saturday due to potential E. coli contamination, the USDA says.

The recall accounts for nearly 43,000 pounds of beef sold under brand names Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties and Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef and produced June 1 by New Jersey company Lakeside Refrigerated Services, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The possible contamination was discovered during a routine check by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall notice said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Rayshard Brooks 16 hours ago

Atlanta Officer Fired After Fatal Shooting of Black Man

Atlanta Jun 13

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Fatal Police Shooting

The products listed on the recall are marked "EST. 46481." The USDA urged consumers to check refrigerators or freezers for the affected products.

For a detailed list of recalled products and more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

recall alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us