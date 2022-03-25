Manchin Will Support Jackson's Nomination, Likely Ensuring Her Confirmation

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Friday he plans to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, praising her "exemplary" record and career and labeling her "supremely qualified" to be a justice.

The centrist Democrat's support gives Jackson's nomination a major boost after four days of contentious hearings, all but assuring her historic confirmation to be the first Black woman on the high court, as long as the rest of the Democratic caucus stays on board.

"After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," Manchin said.

During her confirmation hearings Ketanji Brown Jackson has weathered criticism from Republican senators, who have at times raised their voices, yelled or cut her off while speaking. "If she raised her voice, then it would be like 'this angry Black woman' trope that is always thrown at us," said Judith Browne Dianis, of the Advancement Project, a nonprofit.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.