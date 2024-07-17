2024 RNC Milwaukee

Man with gun in backpack arrested near Republican National Convention

Police said the man, who wasn't identified, looked suspicious and didn't have a concealed carry permit.

By Ellison Barber and Dennis Romero | NBC News

Law Enforcement Officers from Palm Beach hang out in the Fiserv Forum Plaza
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A man who was arrested near a Republican National Convention security zone Monday was concealing a firearm in a "tactical" backpack, police said.

The arrest took place about 1 p.m. on the 1200 block of North 11th Street, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement. Police determined the 21-year-old man did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, the police department said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The location of the arrest was about two blocks outside the vehicle screening perimeter of the convention, which started Monday.

Law enforcement spotted the man, whose identity authorities had not released as of Tuesday night, and determined he looked suspicious, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Police initially observed the suspect looking suspicious, wearing a ski mask and a large tactical backpack in the street," they said.

The "subject stop" was conducted by U.S. Capitol Police, Milwaukee police said. Capitol Police did not answer specific question about the arrest Tuesday and referred inquiries to Milwaukee authorities.

A Milwaukee County spokesperson who fielded an inquiry for the district attorney also referred questions to police.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

2024 RNC Milwaukee 2 hours ago

Donald Trump is feted by his former rivals in a show of Republican unity after rally shooting

California 4 hours ago

Mother of twins faces murder charges after allegedly exposing them to fentanyl

The police department did not answer a question Tuesday about the type of gun involved. “This is an ongoing investigation. This is the information available at this time," a police spokesperson said.

The case was under review by local prosecutors.

The arrest happened two days after former President Donald Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania. He survived after, he said, his ear was shot.

On Tuesday, police from Columbus, Ohio, shot a man who they said was holding two knives and moving toward another man he was arguing with. The officers were in Milwaukee to help with convention security and had gathered about a mile from the convention’s venues.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

2024 RNC Milwaukee
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us