Man with gun arrested near US Senate office buildings

A man with a gun was arrested Tuesday across from Union Station on Capitol Hill, U.S. Capitol Police say.

Capitol Police said one of its officers spotted the man walking around with a "long gun" in the park alongside Delaware Avenue NE in front of Union Station. Officers commanded him to drop the weapon and tased him when he didn't comply, police said.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell, of Atlanta. He said Merrell is a registered sex offender in Georgia.

Police described the gun as a semi-automatic weapon. One police officer told NBC News the suspect had "an AR-15."

The suspect was carrying a backpack, which police deemed as suspicious. Officers have cleared the park while they investigate the backpack.

Officers were seen sprinting out to the Capitol as the incident unfolded, and others followed. The small park isn't far from three Senate office buildings.

Police said they "have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat."

Police aren't sure how the suspect got to the park, whether it was via public transportation, on foot or he drove.

Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware avenues NE and D Street between Louisiana and Delawarea avenues NE are shut down as police investigate.

On Sunday, a man with a modified gun was arrested after a car crashed into a barrier near the Capitol Building, police said. Court documents said he was out of jail on supervised release after a previous gun charge.

