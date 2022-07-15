Michigan

Man Who Killed Wife, Her Family in Murder-Suicide Grew ‘More Manipulative' Amid Divorce: Lawyer

Tirany Savage, her son and her mother were found fatally shot Sunday, as was the shooter, Bo Savage, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office in Michigan

Tirany Savage and her son, Dayton Cowdrey
Courtesy family of Tirany Savage

Michigan woman who was killed, along with her mother and son, by her husband in a murder-suicide after being denied an order of protection said that tensions rose in the home after she tried to separate from him because of alleged infidelity, her lawyer said Friday.

Tirany Savage's divorce attorney, Nancy Gallagher, said during an interview with NBC News on Friday that Bo Savage's behavior appeared to grow increasingly dangerous during the time Tirany was trying to leave him.

Bo Savage got "more manipulative, more controlling," Gallagher said.

Tirany Savage emailed a petition for an order of protection to Gallagher's office on Saturday, hours before she was killed. Gallagher wasn’t involved in filing the petition.

Tirany Savage, 35, filed for a protection order June 24 in Michigan’s 34th Circuit Court, claiming her husband had bought a gun, repeatedly threatened suicide and refused to leave the family’s home in Houghton Lake. It was denied three days later and nearly two weeks before the family was killed.

In his denial, Judge Troy Daniel wrote that Savage could request a restraining order in divorce court, the document said. She filed for divorce on July 7.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

