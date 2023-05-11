MIAMI

Man Who Inspired ‘White Boy Rick' Arrested on Battery, Robbery Charges in Miami

Richard Wershe, 53, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend of four months during a fight at his Edgewater condo

A man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie "White Boy Rick" has been arrested on battery and robbery charges in Miami.

Richard Wershe, 53, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend of four months during a fight at his Edgewater condo.

Richard Wershe

According to an arrest report, the girlfriend said the fight started when Wershe mentioned another woman's name while they were having sex.

The girlfriend said Wershe grabbed her by the arms and snatched her diamond bracelet and necklace, then punched her in the chest, the report said.

Wershe was arrested and booked into jail, and later granted a $5,000 bond.

His attorney told NBC6 the report is false and that they intend to file a motion to dismiss.

Wershe's story was the basis of the 2018 film “White Boy Rick,” starring Matthew McConaughey and with Richie Merritt in the title role.'

In 2017, he was released in Michigan after roughly 30 years in prison for a cocaine conviction but was sent to Florida to serve a sentence for a car theft scheme there. He was released from the Florida prison in 2020.

