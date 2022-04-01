Capitol Riot

Man Who Brought ‘Small Armory' to Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison

Lonnie Coffman who has been detained since his arrest nearly 15 months ago

An Alabama man who brought a truckload of weapons, ammunition and Molotov cocktails near the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday.

Lonnie Coffman, 72, who has been detained since his arrest nearly 15 months ago, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

He pleaded guilty in November. Under a plea deal, 46 months was at the top of the agreed upon sentencing guideline range. Kollar-Kelly agreed with the probation office that 46 months was appropriate in Coffman's case.

