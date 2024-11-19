Man steals delivery truck with employee still inside, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a delivery truck while an employee was still inside, police said.

The truck was being loaded at a warehouse in Milwaukie, Oregon, around 4 a.m. on Friday, according to Beaverton police.

In the security footage released by Beaverton police, a man, later identified as 29-year-old Forrest Lee Guayante, is seen jumping into the truck's driver's seat and driving away, while an employee was still in the truck's cargo area. The employee was forced to jump off the truck, causing her minor injuries, police said.

Hours later, officers found the stolen truck in a parking lot in Beaverton using an AirTag. Once at the scene, officers tried to detain Guayante before he rammed a police vehicle while attempting to drive away, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Guayante was eventually arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, felony attempt to elude, and hit and run, police said.