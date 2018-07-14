Man Shot by Chicago Police Officer Dies, Protests Ensue

A man was struck during a police-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities say.

The shooting took place in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, police said. According to police, officers on a foot assignment observed a man that they believed was armed. After officers attempted to question him, a confrontation broke out and the man was shot.

According to police, the man was fatally wounded, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

According to police, no officers were injured in the shooting.

After the shooting, large crowds gathered near the scene, with several individuals shouting "we can't even mourn in our community!" into megaphones. Some residents at the scene were seen on video clashing with authorities.

The incident occurred near the Bryn Mawr stop on the Metra South Chicago line, and trains traveling in both directions aren't operating due to police activity, the agency confirmed on social media.

Stay tuned for more updates to this breaking story.