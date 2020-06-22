Man Scales Towering Ride at Seaside Heights Pier; Aviation, Repelling Teams Respond

A man scaled a soaring ride at Seaside Height's Casino Pier, officials said Monday, climbing about 150 feet donned in red, white and blue.

Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Chris Vaz said the man climbed the Skyscraper ride. Police believe he must have started the journey around 5 a.m.

The local department's aviation and repelling teams responded, and the man was seen being led away by police officers a short time later. Authorities believe the trespasser to be the same man arrested after climbing up the Jet Star rollercoaster, the iconic ride submerged since Sandy, and planting an American flag at the same pier in 2013 -- and possibly again as recently as February.

An American flag appeared at the top of the Skyscraper ride Monday, though it wasn't clear if the man put it there.

The investigation is ongoing.