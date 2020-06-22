New Jersey

Man Scales Towering Ride at Seaside Heights Pier; Aviation, Repelling Teams Respond

Authorities believe the trespasser to be the same man arrested after climbing up the Jet Star rollercoaster, the iconic ride submerged since Sandy, at the same pier in 2013

By Ted Greenberg

seaside heights climber
Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Chris Vaz

A man scaled a soaring ride at Seaside Height's Casino Pier, officials said Monday, climbing about 150 feet donned in red, white and blue.

Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Chris Vaz said the man climbed the Skyscraper ride. Police believe he must have started the journey around 5 a.m.

The local department's aviation and repelling teams responded, and the man was seen being led away by police officers a short time later. Authorities believe the trespasser to be the same man arrested after climbing up the Jet Star rollercoaster, the iconic ride submerged since Sandy, and planting an American flag at the same pier in 2013 -- and possibly again as recently as February.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Trump Rally Highlights Vulnerabilities Heading Into Election

Alabama 12 hours ago

Noose Found in Bubba Wallace Garage at Alabama NASCAR Race

An American flag appeared at the top of the Skyscraper ride Monday, though it wasn't clear if the man put it there.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyseaside heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us