MIAMI

Florida man steals school bus near Tampa and drives it to Miami while ‘high and drunk,' police say

Troopers caught up with the driver in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

By WFLA

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole a school bus from the Hillsborough County School District and took it on an illegal solo field trip down south.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Daniel Saez, 32, stole the bus on Saturday night before driving it all the way to Miami.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Troopers caught up with Saez in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

Stolen School Bus
FHP
A man is accused of stealing a bus from the Hillsborough County School District before driving it all the way to Miami.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Saez allegedly told troopers that he was "high and drunk" when he stole the bus.

He was arrested on a grand theft charge.

This article tagged under:

MIAMI
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us