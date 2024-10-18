Man says ex-NFL QB Cutler offered him $2K not to call cops before DUI arrest: Docs

The driver rear-ended by Jay Cutler in a crash that ultimately led to his arrest told officers the former Chicago Bears quarterback offered him $2,000 not to call police, an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News stated.

The new details were released after Cutler was arrested on DUI and other charges Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a traffic crash involving two vehicles around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Bridge Street in Franklin, Tennessee, where a driver told police Cutler rear-ended him.

According to the affidavit, the driver told authorities Cutler offered him $2,000 if he did not call police and attempted to flee the scene before officers arrived.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol," a release from the Franklin Police Department stated. "Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."

Police also found a loaded pistol and a rifle in Cutler's vehicle, authorities said.

Cutler, 41, who lives in Franklin, was arrested on charges of DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent, authorities said.

He was booked in the Williamson County Jail and given a $5,000 bond. He was released later Thursday evening, police said.

Cutler played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spending the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears. He was released by the team after the 2016 season, and played one more year for the Miami Dolphins before retiring from football.

He was previously married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, but the pair announced their divorce in 2020. The couple share three kids, ages 12 and under.

In 2021, he revealed he started suffering from some of the symptoms associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE.