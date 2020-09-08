MIAMI

Man Leads Federal, Local Authorities on Jet Ski Chase in Miami

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man who was wanted by U.S. Marshals is in custody after leading authorities on jet ski chase in Miami Monday evening.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a man on a jet ski fled from authorities after being pulled over near the Haulover sandbar at around 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

FWC said they were working with Hallandale Beach Police and U.S. Marshall Service to capture the man at the time.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus pandemic 15 hours ago

Virus Updates: CEOs Make Vaccine Safety Pledge; GOP Plans ‘Targeted' Aid

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Doctors Studying Why Obesity May Be Tied to Serious COVID-19

The man is currently in custody but authorities did not release any information on what charges he would be facing.

This article tagged under:

MIAMILABOR DAYU.S. Marshals ServiceFWC
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us