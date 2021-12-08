Man in Custody After Allegedly Setting Christmas Tree on Fire Outside Fox News Building

New York City first responders extinguished a huge Christmas tree fire outside the Fox News building in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday.

Videos posted by witnesses to social media show thick clouds of black smoke coming from the tree after police say someone allegedly lit the tree located on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue on fire. An NBC New York employee witnessed NYPD officers apprehending a suspect near the tree after midnight.

A police department spokesperson confirmed a 49-year-old man was in custody but investigators couldn't confirm an incendiary device was used. A lighter was removed from the suspect, though it's also unclear whether it was used.

Police say the man acted alone and the incident didn't appear to be premeditated or politically motivated. Charges against him are pending.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The News Corp. building on Avenue of the Americas just dedicated the Christmas tree on Sunday. It's filled with 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights and it took over 21 hours to put together. Crews were later seen taking down what was left of the tree.