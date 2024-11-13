Man who owed couple $80K killed them and burned their bodies in the desert, California officials say

What to Know Kuanlun Wang, 37, was shot and killed in a desert on Oct. 12. His body was then placed into his own Tesla and driven back to his home in Brea.

Jing Li, 37, was attacked with a hammer, taken to a desert and then fatally shot.

The suspect, 30-year-old Huangtin Gong, was a business partner of Wang.

A Glendale, California man who owed his business partner $80,000 burned his colleague and his colleague’s wife’s body on fire and also torched their cars in two SoCal deserts, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Huangting Gong, 30, is accused of meeting his business partner, 37-year-old Kuanlun Wang, in a desert on Oct. 12 and shooting him in the head, according to the DA’s office. The suspect is accused of then putting the victim’s body in his own Tesla then driving back to the victim’s home in Brea.

Once Gong arrived in Brea, he allegedly used a hammer and attacked Wang’s 37-year-old wife, Jing Li. Following the assault, the suspect put Li in her own Tesla and took her to a desert in San Bernardino, where he shot her and burned her body, according to the DA’s office.

It was after shooting Li that Gong allegedly returned to Brea to retrieve Wang’s body. He then disposed of his business partner’s body in a desert in Riverside County and burned it, according to officials. He then took the couple’s cars to different desert areas and set them on fire.

The DA’s office said after the murders, the suspect returned to the victim’s home on Oct. 14 and stole nearly $250,000 worth of watches, shoes, handbags and clothes.

“Depravity does not adequately describe the callousness involved to kill a human being and then drive around in the victim’s own car with his body inside in order to carry out the rest of his plan,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “No one deserves the fate of being executed and then set on fire in the middle of the desert in a desperate attempt by a killer to cover up his crimes. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and their loved ones.”

Gong was arrested after a family member contacted Brea police on Oct. 15 after not hearing from Wang for days, which was unusual. During the call to police, the relative told law enforcement that the suspect owed the victim $80,000.

The suspect is facing charges that include two counts of murder, kidnapping, two counts of arson of property and first-degree burglary. Additionally, he faces special circumstances enhancement for committing murder during a kidnapping.

The DA’s office explained that special circumstances murder cases call for a committee to consider whether the death penalty should be pursued. In these cases, the prosecutor and the defense must provide a presentation. The district attorney then makes the decision.

Gong is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 2 in Santa Ana.