Supreme Court

Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court Building

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, of Boulder, Colorado

Supreme Court
Getty Images

A man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night, a court spokesperson said, while emphasizing that there was no threat to public safety.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, of Boulder, Colorado. On Saturday, police said he died from his injuries.

According to the court spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, a medical helicopter landed and took the man to a local hospital.

No one else was injured, the spokesperson said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Supreme Court
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us