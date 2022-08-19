Man Died After Being Left Unattended at Connecticut Hospital for 7 Hours, His Mother's Lawsuit Alleges

The mother of a 23-year-old man who died at a hospital in Connecticut last year has filed a lawsuit against the facility, alleging that his death was due to workers' negligence after he was left unattended for hours.

According to the lawsuit, William Miller died after being left alone in an ambulance bay at the Yale New Haven Hospital on a stretcher and "ignored by ... medical staff for a period of seven hours."

He had been taken to the hospital on the evening of May 10, 2021, after ingesting a white powder he suspected "had been laced with fentanyl," the lawsuit said.

An ambulance had responded to a call from the Peter's Rock Association Park in East Haven at around 6:25 p.m. that day, the lawsuit said. Upon arrival, ambulance personnel found that Miller was already being treated by firefighters from the East Haven Fire Department, who administered 3 milligrams of naloxone, partially by nasal spray, to halt the fentanyl toxicity, it said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com