US Capitol

Man Kills Himself After Ramming Car Into US Capitol Barricade Overnight

Authorities do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, which is currently on recess

By Allison Hageman

A police car blocks off a street near the U.S. Capitol building
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A man is dead after driving his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then fatally shooting himself, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Police responded to the scene of a man who crashed his car into a vehicle barricade after hearing gunfire at East Capitol Street and Second Street outside of the Capitol grounds at 4 a.m. Sunday.

After hitting the barricade, the man got out of his car and became engulfed in flames, police said. He then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers responded to the scene immediately after hearing gunfire. When officers approached the man, he turned the gun on himself. According to police, it does not appear any officers fired their weapons.

Officers do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, since it was on recess at the time of the incident.

Capitol Police are investigating the man’s background. The Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Pennsylvania 15 hours ago

1 Dead, 17 Injured After Vehicle Struck a Crowd at Pa. Fundraiser for Families of 10 House Fire Victims

Jerusalem 8 mins ago

U.S. Citizens Wounded in Shooting Near Jerusalem's Western Wall

No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

US Capitolcar crashWashington DCus capitol police
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us