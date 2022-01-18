Man Charged With Abduction of Virginia Store Clerk Who Vanished After Her Shift

A Virginia woman who vanished last week from the convenience store where she works remains missing even as authorities announced the arrest of a man charged with abducting her.

More than $9,000 is being offered for information leading to Ahrea’l Smith, 28, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night, according to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was arrested and charged with Smith’s abduction, the agency said in a statement.

Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp said Smith was closing up the Little Sue store in Claraville when she disappeared. Surveillance video shows she started her car at 9:05 p.m., and then got into another vehicle briefly.

