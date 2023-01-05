Takeoff

Man Charged in Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death Released on $1 Million Bond

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a Houston bowling alley

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Migos Dec 2, 2022

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Takeoff Nov 15, 2022

Offset Says His Heart Is ‘Shattered' in Gut-Wrenching Tribute to Takeoff

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

More tributes to Takeoff are flooding in following his memorial service on Friday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TakeoffCrime and CourtsMigos
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us