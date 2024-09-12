Air Travel

California man choked, attacked Frontier Airlines flight attendants after takeoff, officials say

The man faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison

By The Associated Press

Frontier Airlines plane
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Northern California man has been arrested on a federal complaint alleging he assaulted Frontier Airlines flight attendants after takeoff, forcing the San Francisco-bound flight to divert to another airport, federal authorities announced Thursday.

The Fremont man, 30, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, said the U.S. Justice Department in a news release. He was arrested Wednesday.

The passenger allegedly shouted obscenities at flight attendants, attempted to choke a flight attendant, kicked another attendant in the leg and said he was going to kill everybody on the Sept. 9 flight out of John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

Passengers helped restrain the man, and the flight was diverted to Ontario International Airport because crew did not feel safe trying to put him back in his seat.

He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
