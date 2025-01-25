Police in Florida arrest suspect who threatened to kill Trump

West Palm Beach police on Saturday announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man who threatened to kill President Donald Trump.

In a press conference, police said they received a tip about the man's posts on Facebook on Jan. 19, one day before Trump was inaugurated to a second term.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said that upon arrest, the suspect claimed to be joking.

"Folks, this is not a joke. Nothing of that sort is a joke," Araujo said before urging residents to report any similar tips to the police or the FBI.

He said the suspect's name is Shannon Depararro Atkins and he was charged with one count of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

Atkins was arrested after a traffic stop and was found in possession of cocaine, leading to a drug charge as well. He was being held without bond Saturday. The public defender's office that is representing him was closed Saturday and not available for comment.

Atkins lives a few miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, but there was no indication he took any steps toward going there.

"Let us decide whether the action -- the information is actionable. We'll determine if there’s reason, willingness, to further an investigation," the police chief added, saying that local law enforcement worked with their partners in the federal government and in the Secret Service to investigate this tip.