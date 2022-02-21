Franklin Park Zoo

Man Arrested for Trying to Break Into Tiger Enclosure at Boston Zoo

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, is being charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to break into the tiger enclosure at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo on Monday morning.

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, is being charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, state police said. No information was released on his bail information or a potential court date.

Around 9 a.m., state police said they responded to the zoo after security staff detained a man who broke into the zoo by climbing over a gate and attempting to get into the tiger enclosure. The man, later identified as Abraham, did not make it into the enclosure and was not injured.

Boston EMS was called to the zoo to evaluate Abraham, and determined him to be mentally competent. He refused further medical care.

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

No further information was available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Franklin Park ZooMassachusettsBOSTONWorcestertiger
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us