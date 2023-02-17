Crime and Courts

Man Arrested After 6 People Fatally Gunned Down Near the Mississippi-Tennessee Border

A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities"

Getty Images

A suspect was arrested after six people were killed when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon in a small Mississippi town outside Memphis, officials said.

The shootings happened about 12:30 p.m. CST in Arkabutla, Tate County, which is about 40 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.

A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities" and "we have arrested the guy who did it."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

