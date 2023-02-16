Man Allegedly Left Naked for Days on Jail's Concrete Floor Died of Suspected Hypothermia, Lawsuit Says

A mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit after her son died in Alabama, alleging that the man was left naked in jail for days until he was transported "limp" and "not alert and conscious" to a hospital.

Tony Mitchell was a pretrial detainee at the Walker County Jail from Jan. 12 until his death Jan. 26, according to a federal complaint filed Monday in U.S District Court for Northern Alabama. He was taken into custody for firing a gun at deputies conducting a wellness check on him on behalf of family member who were concerned he might be a danger to himself or others, the Walker County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook at the time.

Mitchell's mother sued after a corrections employee showed her surveillance video of her son's time in custody that contradicted what she had been told by officials, the suit says.

"Although the medical examiner has not yet released the autopsy report, it is clear that Tony’s death was wrongful, the result of horrific, malicious abuse and mountains of deliberate indifference," the suit says.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating Mitchell’s death. The Walker County Sheriff's Office declined to comment Wednesday.

