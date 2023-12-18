Man accused in 4 deaths lured Washington victims to woods with promise of buried gold, police say

A Washington man charged with killing one person has been accused of killing three others by luring his alleged victims to the woods by telling them he needed help digging up gold, authorities said.

Richard Walter Bradley, 40, pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder Thursday, said the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Bradley is being held without bail and faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

Bradley’s defense attorney, Peter Geisness, did not immediately return voice and email messages. Bradley is scheduled to stand trial next month in Blake’s death.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He was initially arrested in May 2021 and charged in a separate murder case. He's accused in the death of Brandi Blake, 44, in Game Farm Park in Auburn, Washington.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.