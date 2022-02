Much of the Jersey Shore town of Sea Bright was blacked out Thursday morning by a transformer fire, and hundreds were still without power as midday approached.

Reports of the blackout first came in just after 7 a.m. A JCP&L spokesman said 1,600 customers were out at one point, but roughly two-thirds had been restored by 10:45 a.m.

But there was no ETA for a full restoration, as crews were still assessing damage from the fire.