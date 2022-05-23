fast food

Arby's Launches First Ever Hamburger

Arby's is known for almost literally everything but hamburgers - until now

Arby's interior
Inspire Brands

A global fast-food chain that has stood out for offering almost literally everything but hamburgers is finally getting into the burger game.

Arby's, known for its roast beef and poultry, and for experimenting with meats like venison and elk, on Monday launched a limited-time-only Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, the trade publication Restaurant Business reported.

The journal reported that the $5.99 burger, which will only be offered through July, is 50% larger than McDonald's Quarter Pounder - and will be cooked quite a bit differently than a regular fast-food hamburger.

Arby's has more than 3,500 locations, including three in New York City and a little over a dozen in New Jersey, mostly in the southern part of the state.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more from Restaurant Business, click here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

fast food
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us