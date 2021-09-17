Magnitude-4.3 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck near Carson Friday night and was felt in multiple cities throughout Southern California.

The quake was reported at 7:58 p.m., according to the USGS.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Initial reporting suggested the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4, but was later downgraded to a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

Following the earthquake activity, LAFD is, according to protocol, in Earthquake Emergency Mode with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling 470 square-mile jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs.

They said there were no early reports of significant damage or injury in the City of Los Angeles.

There was 7,600 reports of shaking in the SoCal area.

Operation crews at LAX also checked the airfield and terminals following the earthquake for damages.

Operations crews are checking the airfield and terminals following an #earthquake in the area. No damage reported so far. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) September 18, 2021

A controlled flaring event is underway at the Marathon Refinery in Carson, the Carson Sheriff's Station reports.

No structural damage has been reported at that location, a deputy says.

They also ask to please only dial 9-1-1 to report emergencies.

The Communications Manager from Marathon Petroleum Corporation gave NBC4 the following statement:

"As a result of an earthquake and subsequent power loss that took place this evening, Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles refinery is conducting flaring. Flares are safety devices and the flares are functioning as intended. There are no injuries or off-site impact. The safety of our employees, contractors, the community and the environment are our top priorities as we continue to address the situation."