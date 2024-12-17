Madison, Wisconsin, police identify suspect in Abundant Life Christian School shooting

Authorities in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday identified the teenage student who opened fire at a private Christian school, killing two people and injuring several others.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes identified the person responsible for the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School as Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old female student who went by Samantha. Evidence suggests the teenager died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, although the official cause of death had yet to be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office late Monday.

Law enforcement arrived at the school at 11 a.m., three minutes after receiving a 911 call regarding a shooting from a second-grade student, police said. By 11:05 a.m., officers alerted school staff the shooter was down, and a gun had been recovered.

Two victims were killed - a teacher and teenage student - while six others - five students and a teacher - were injured, authorities said. Of those injured, two students were listed in critical condition, police said. Three students and a teacher were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Two of those people had been released from the hospital.

Barnes said the shooting was confined to a classroom, where a study hall consisting of students in various grades was taking place.

Authorities were still working to determine a motive late Monday after completing a search of the suspect's home and interviewing family members. The suspect's relatives were cooperating with police, Barnes said.

In the hours following the shooting, a reunification center was set up at the nearby SSM Health Dean Medical Group. All students had been reunited with their loved ones by 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

MORE: What we know so far about Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, speaking at a news conference, offered condolences to victims and their families, who support will be provided to in the days ahead.

"This is an incredibly sad day for our community," the mayor said. "As you've heard, there is no danger to our community at this time, but our entire community has been impacted by this tragic incident."

The other person deceased was the suspected shooter, according to the Madison Police Department.

Rhodes-Conway urged anyone who needs mental health support as a result of the shooting and the ensuing coverage to reach out to 988 -- the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline -- by phone or text.

"It is incredibly important that we take care of our community in this very difficult time," she said. "We all have a role in preventing gun violence. Our entire community needs to be part of the solution here."

This story has been updated to reflect the Madison Police Department's latest information on the number of victims.