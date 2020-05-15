earthquake

M6.5 Earthquake in Nevada Desert Felt in Parts of N. California

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tonopah, Nevada
NBC

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the Nevada desert early Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, and it may have been felt as far away as the Bay Area.

The quake, which initially was measured at 6.4 and struck at about 4:05 a.m. PT, was centered about 120 miles east-southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said.

The temblor was followed by multiple aftershocks, including two measuring as strong as 5.4, according to the USGS.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us