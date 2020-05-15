M6.5 Earthquake in Nevada Desert Felt in Parts of N. California

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the Nevada desert early Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, and it may have been felt as far away as the Bay Area.
The quake, which initially was measured at 6.4 and struck at about 4:05 a.m. PT, was centered about 120 miles east-southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said.
The temblor was followed by multiple aftershocks, including two measuring as strong as 5.4, according to the USGS.
No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.