M6.5 Earthquake in Nevada Desert Felt in Parts of N. California

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the Nevada desert early Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, and it may have been felt as far away as the Bay Area.

The quake, which initially was measured at 6.4 and struck at about 4:05 a.m. PT, was centered about 120 miles east-southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said.

The temblor was followed by multiple aftershocks, including two measuring as strong as 5.4, according to the USGS.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Woah! I think I just felt an #Earthquake. My dog even got spooked and started barking like crazy. #SanJose Did anyone else feel it? #BayArea @nbcbayarea — Vianey Arana (@NBCVianeyArana) May 15, 2020

Did you feel it? 6.4 magnitude hits western Nevada. It hit at 4:04 and was followed by at least 5 other quakes. Felt all the way here in the Bay Area. People in Oakland, San Jose, and SF say they felt it. #quake pic.twitter.com/JxzL3OpvXa — Anthony Leong (@anthonyleong83) May 15, 2020

I didn't feel the #earthquake but did you? @NBCVianeyArana felt it in #SanJose. The epicenter is in western #Nevada and was a M5.8 with several aftershocks. Join us on Today in the Bay for the latest... #didyoufeelit https://t.co/ihTIiUVzmd pic.twitter.com/xeWQL3ROiO — Kari Hall (@KariHallWeather) May 15, 2020

The area around the Mw6.4 Nevada EQ will continue to experience more earthquakes than usual. Some may be larger, but many smaller. Follow our aftershock forecast (https://t.co/UBnFCW2IrU) and remember to always Drop, Cover, and Hold on if you feel shaking. #usgs #NVQuake. pic.twitter.com/tZdmnQBkZR — USGS (@USGS) May 15, 2020

Are you prepared for the next big one?