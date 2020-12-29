STORM

Rare Lunar Rainbow Caught on Camera Over California Desert

A faint moonbow over the Anza-Borrego Desert east of San Diego was captured on camera Monday as a storm moved out of Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A rare moonbow, or lunar rainbow, appears over the Anza-Borrego Desert Dec. 28, 2020.
Sicco Rood

A day of rain and snow in Southern California ended with a rarely seen lunar rainbow over the Anza-Borrego Desert as the first significant storm of the season moved out of the region.

The unusual sight, one of a few during Monday’s winter storm, stretched across the horizon as night fell over the desert east of San Diego. 

Hail, Snow and Rainbows: Scenes From SoCal's First Storm of Winter

“Anytime you get enough light hitting rain drops, you can get refraction of light and end up with a rainbow,” said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar. “They’re just so rare to see at night because they’re so faint and hard to make out because your eyes at night are not sensitive to color like that.”

Moonbows are usually fainter than solar rainbows because not as much light is reflected from the moon’s surface. But when they are discernible, the night-time rainbows make for a spectacle. 

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

STORMRAIN
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us