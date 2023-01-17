World News

Lucile Randon, the World's Oldest Known Person, Dies at 118

Lucile Randon, known as Sister Andrée, was born in France on February 11, 1904, the same year New York City opened its first subway and about a decade before the First World War broke out.

NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

French nun Lucile Randon, who is believed to be the world’s oldest person has died. She was 118, her retirement home announced Tuesday.

According to her retirement home, Randon died in her sleep at her nursing home near Toulon, France, on Tuesday at 2 a.m. CET. Her birthday was less than a month away.

"It is with immense sadness and enormous emotions that I have just learned the death of Sister André," Hubert Falco, the French Secretary of State for development, said in a statement. "She was the dean of humanity and it was thanks to her remarkable age that she conquered the hearts of all French people."

In 2021, Randon survived COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus in mid-January. It only took her three to recover.

Sister André, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, did not even worry when she received her diagnosis, in fact, she told the French newspaper Var-Matin that she “didn’t even realize I had it.”

On April 2022, Guinness World Records officially acknowledged her status as the oldest living person following the death of Kane Tanaka on April 22, who died at age 119.

