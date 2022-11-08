Texas

‘Love Triangle Gone Wrong': Man Stabbed in the Back After Finding Girlfriend's Ex in Closet

A fight broke out in a San Antonio apartment complex after a woman's current boyfriend found her ex hiding in the closet

Police in San Antonio, Texas, are looking for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in what authorities are calling a "love triangle gone wrong."

NBC affiliate WOIA reports the incident began when a woman invited her ex-boyfriend to her apartment. When her new boyfriend arrived, the other man hid in the closet but was found.

Authorities said an altercation broke out between the two men and the ex-boyfriend stabbed the new one and fled, according to WOIA.

The victim was hospitalized with four stab wounds and is expected to recover.

The ex-boyfriend is at large and has not been arrested.

