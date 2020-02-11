Loughlin’s Daughter’s Alleged Rowing Resume Released in College Admissions Case

As the college admissions scandal wages on, an eyebrow-raising document has surfaced.

In new legal documents filed on Feb. 7 in response to a motion and obtained by E! News, prosecutors included what appears to be a rowing resume for one of Lori Loughlin's daughters. While the first name on the document has been redacted, the graduation year is listed as 2018, the same as now 20-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli.

On the document, the redacted Giannulli daughter is named a coxswain for MAC Rowing with skills listed as "awareness, organization, direction, and steering." There is also an alleged competition history listed, ranging from 2014 to 2017, including the San Diego Crew Classic, in which it is written that she won a gold medal in 2014 and 2016 and won silver in 2015. For the USRowing Southwest Regional Junior Championships, it is alleged she won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016. It is also written that she had a "top 3 finish over the past 4 years" at the Marin Crew Festival.

"Her sister is currently on our roster and fills the position of our #4 boat," the document reads. "Division 1 rowing programs use scholarships for the oarsmen but rarely with scholarship a coxswain. Although [blank] is non-scholarship she is highly talented and has been successful in both men's and women's boats." Olivia's sister Isabella Giannulli is one year older than her.

E! News has reached out to Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's attorneys for comment.

When news broke of the scandal in March, an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleged "the Giannullis agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC." Loughlin and her longtime husband have both pleaded not guilty to charges.

As for Olivia, the YouTube personality broke her silence on her channel in December, telling viewers, "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time and, as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed...it's just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn't know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just 'cause I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

"I genuinely miss filming," she noted in the video, which has since amassed more than 5 million views. "I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I'm really passionate about, it's something I really like to do. But, I also didn't know. I debated for like, seven or eight months, like, well if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back."



Olivia added, "There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't, so I'm gonna leave it at that. Thank you so much for your patience or if you've stuck around for nine months just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my [life]...not trying to be in a selfish way…ahh it's so hard 'cause I'm not trying to like, make this about me or like, how I've been, because it's not the point of this."

This article first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: