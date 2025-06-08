Immigration
Live updates: National Guard members arrive in LA after protests turn violent

President Trump moved to deploy 2,000 National Guard members to crack down on protests in Los Angeles. 

By NBC Los Angeles staff

What to Know

  • Demonstrators protesting federal immigration raids clashed with authorities Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles.
  • National Guard members arrived in Los Angeles Sunday morning after two days of protests.
  • At least one person was arrested and several more were detained in Saturday's unrest.
  • President Trump moved to send 2,000 National Guard members to crack down on unrest in the community of Paramount and other areas.
  • The presidential order also allows for the use of 'regular Armed Forces as necessary.'
  • Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said he has placed U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton in San Diego on 'high alert' to be deployed if needed.
  • A third straight day of protest is expected Sunday in Los Angeles.

Demonstrators protesting federal immigration raids clashed with authorities in Los Angeles. Follow live updates on the protests below.

