real estate

Take a look inside LA Chargers coach NaVorro Bowman's $5.2 million Virginia mansion

The home has six bedrooms, a theater and a wine cellar

By Erika Gonzalez and Patricia Fantis

NBC Universal, Inc.

NFL linebackers coach and Prince George’s County native NaVorro Bowman is putting his mansion in McLean, Virginia, on the market.

It has six bedrooms, a theater and a wine cellar. NBC Washington got a look inside at some of the personal touches the Bowmans put on the property.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A spectacular great room with high ceilings is the first thing you see when you walk into the home on Vista Drive.

“It has to be grand. He is a three-time NFL Pro Bowler, Butkus Award winner, Prince George’s County native and, in my opinion, a future Hall of Famer,” Realtor Nikki Nabi said on a tour of the home.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The kitchen has custom-made cabinets, Miele appliances and a central vacuum system to help sweep up crumbs.

Moving through the 9,000-square-foot house, the upper-level primary suite – which is one of two primary suites – has a huge his-and-hers walk-in closet, a spa bath and a sitting room with a wet bar.

The lower level has a bar and a full wine cellar. There are multiple areas to entertain, including a theater where residents and guests can watch football games.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Rep. Rob Menendez wins Democratic primary race that was overshadowed by his father's corruption trial

Military 3 hours ago

Service dogs helped ease PTSD symptoms in US military veterans, researchers say

The French Mediterranean-style home has balconies overlooking the 1.2-acre yard. The Bowmans cleared out an adjoining lot, so there’s plenty of room for kids, and plenty of privacy.

The Bowmans bought the home in 2019 and lived there as NaVorro Bowman worked as a defensive analyst for the University of Maryland’s football team. He’s now in California with his family, working for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This article tagged under:

real estate
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us