travel

Lone Passenger on U.S. Flight Gets VIP Treatment: ‘Welcome Aboard, Bob’

"Hi Bob," the pilot said with a wave to the jet's sole passenger, who filmed the experience. "I'm just making a video," Bob Pitts said. "Talking to myself. There’s nobody to talk to"

Southwest Bathroom Camera Lawsuit
Matt Hartman, AP

A man on a Southwest Airlines flight from Ft. Lauderdale to St. Louis on Thursday night didn't need a seat in first class to receive VIP treatment. That's because he was the only passenger on the plane, NBC News reports.

Bob Pitts documented some of the flight in a series of videos. "We're going on our little flight from Ft. Lauderdale to St. Louis," Pitts said from his aisle seat. "It's about 8:30 and I'm the only person on the plane."

"It's a very, very, very unique experience," he said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus Apr 17

US Coronavirus Updates: Hundreds Protest COVID-19 Orders in Indiana, Texas

coronavirus Apr 17

#SomethingGood: Stories of Comfort, Generosity, Solidarity Amid Pandemic

As unique as it may have been for Pitts, airline travel has dropped so precipitously that even with reduced flights, some of those planes that remain in the air apparently have fewer passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration said this week the number of people choosing to fly has plummeted over the last few months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines for America, an industry lobbying group that represents Southwest and other major carriers, said passenger volume is down 97 percent to a level not seen since 1954.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

travelcoronavirusSouthwest Airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us