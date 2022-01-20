MIAMI

London-Bound Flight Returns to Miami After Passenger Refuses to Wear Mask

American Airlines flight 38 had left Miami International Airport Wednesday night on its way to London's Heathrow Airport when the plane had to turn back

A London-bound American Airlines flight had to return to Miami after a "disruptive" passenger refused to comply with the federal mask requirement, the airline said.

American Airlines flight 38 had left Miami International Airport Wednesday night on its way to London's Heathrow Airport when the plane had to turn back because the customer refused to comply with the mask rule, the airline said in a statement.

"The flight landed safely at MIA where local law enforcement met the aircraft," the airline's statement read. "We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Miami-Dade Police said the passenger wasn't arrested.

American said the passenger was added to their "internal refuse list" while the incident is further investigated.

The Transportation Security Administration's face mask requirement applies to all travelers age 2 and older at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022.

It's unknown if the passenger will be fined by TSA, which has a penalty of $500-$1,000 for first-time offenders and $1,000-$3,000 for second-time offenders.

